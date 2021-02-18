It is with heavy hearts that we share that our friend and billiards icon, Jeanette Lee, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. The cancer has fully metastasized into her lymph nodes and the prognosis is dire. At this stage, her doctors say she has a few months to a year left to live. In typical Black Widow fashion, she has vowed to fight the progress of her disease as fiercely as possible with both chemotherapy, which has already begun, and a succession of upcoming surgeries.

Jeanette’s largest and most pressing concern is the well being of her three young girls Cheyenne (16), Chloe (11) and Savannah (10). Jeanette has been a single mother for the last several years. The future care, well-being and education of her girls is the biggest cause of anxiety for her.

Jeanette’s situation has inspired a group of her closest friends and business associates to start this GoFundMe campaign on her behalf. We are creating a trust, the Jeanette Lee Legacy Fund, to ensure that the girls are appropriately cared for and can afford to go to college.

Those of us who are closest to her know that the last ten years or so has not been kind to Jeanette. The scoliosis that has plagued Jeanette since childhood has continued to progress. In fact, it has been suggested that the scoliosis masked the pain from the cancer in part allowing it to progress undetected for so long. The increasing effects of scoliosis has not allowed her to play at the highest level for years now and has limited her ability to make a living.

Jeanette has now endured the misery and incredible personal expense of nineteen different surgeries battling scoliosis including unsuccessful surgery last spring designed to help reduce her constant battle with pain.

This campaign is organized by friends of Jeanette Lee. Organizations like APA, Billiards Digest, Octagon and others are helping to spread the word about this effort. We are hopeful that the community will stand up in support of a woman who has always given her utmost as both a champion and as an ambassador for the sport.

On her behalf, we want to thank you for your generosity.

DONATE NOW: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeanette-lee-legacy-fund/donate