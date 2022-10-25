Jeanette Lee Documentary World Premiere Scheduled

Jeanette Lee

The World Premiere of the Jeanette Lee documentary, “Jeanette Lee Vs” has been announced to take place at the DOC NYC film festival on Saturday, November 12th and Tuesday November 15th.

The DOC NYC festival is one of the most important documentary film festivals in the country and Jeanette Lee Vs has not only been accepted to be shown, but is scheduled at the largest theatre (The SVA Theatre) during a primetime slot of 7:15 on Saturday night.

Jeanette Lee is scheduled to attend the premiere of this much talked about documentary and the screening will be followed by a Q&A with Director Ursula Liang, Producer Cora Atkinson, and Editor Michelle Chang.

Fans who can’t make it to New York for the screening in person, are invited to take part in the online screening premiere period that runs from Sunday November 13th until Sunday November 27th.

All of the details are available at the DOC NYC website at https://www.docnyc.net/film/jeanette-lee-vs/