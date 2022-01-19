JAYSON SHAW SETS NEW “STRAIGHT POOL RUN” RECORD OF 714

by Deon W Chapman

—- Jayson “Eagle Eye” Shaw (center) has made pool history here at my club Street Lights Billiards Academy! He has exceeded the current record 626 (made in 2019 by John Schmidt who broke a 65 year old record set by Willie Mosconi) making Jayson Shaw’s 714 the new record !

Congratulations to all the viewers, participants & Jayson Shaw for all being a part of pool history!

Sincerely, Deon W Chapman