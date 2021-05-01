Happy May Day, Happy Derby Day!

It’s May 1st, May Day, and Derby Day – all reasons to enjoy at least a little celebration, right? So, to celebrate you, and pool, and in honor of Phil Capelle’s 300th instruction article in P&B, here’s a FREE LINK to this month’s issue (or click on the cover image at left).

Make sure you SUBSCRIBE TODAY if you’re not already a subscriber so you’ll get the full year, PLUS access to 10 years of archived issues free with your annual subscription. That’s hundreds of issues and thousands of articles and tips to improve your game and your insider knowledge!