Guangzhou Int’l Billiards Exhibit Postponed

In light of the volatile pandemic situation, the 16th Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2022), which was originally slated for this May 10th-12th at Area B of China Import & Export Fair Complex, will now be rescheduled to another time.

Since GBE 2022 will be co-located with a dozen of recreation-related trade shows, the organizer is currently still in talks with the exhibition complex’s management team to decide on a new date and venue, which, once confirmed, will be informed to you as soon as possible.

We hope that our postponement notice has reached you in time to spare you from wasting efforts preparing for the show. Thank you for your understanding and support. We will continue to do our best to deliver a wonderful event for the industry.Best regardsEva Deng（邓雅文）Int’l Dept. DirectorGuangdong Grandeur International Exhibition GroupThe 16th Guangzhou Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2022)