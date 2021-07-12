Photo by Jonathan Smith

Germany’s Thorsten Hohmann Elected to Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame

Superior, Colo., July 12, 2021 — The Billiard Congress of

America (BCA) Hall of Fame will welcome a three-time world champion and the winningest straight-pool player of a generation to the Hall of Fame class of 2021. The United States Media Association (USBMA) today announced that German-born Thorsten Hohmann has earned induction into the sport’s most prestigious club.

Hohmann, who will turn 42 on July 14, narrowly

edged Philippines star Dennis Orcullo in voting and will enter the

Greatest Players wing of the BCA Hall of Fame. The induction

ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Norfolk Sheraton

Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Va., in conjunction with the 2021 International Open. In addition to Hohmann, the 2021 BCA Hall of Fame Banquet will also feature the formal induction ceremony for women’s world champion Kelly Fisher. Fisher was elected to the hall in 2020, but no ceremony was held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“You’re pranking me, right?,” Hohmann said when informed of his election. The response was not unexpected from Hohmann, who despite his impressive resume has been routinely passed over in conversations about the best players of his generation.

“The past 10 years I haven’t been as visible,” Hohmann admitted. “I know that when the question of who the greatest players are my name doesn’t come up immediately. The Matchroom events are big exposure for players and in the last 10 years I’ve rarely been invited. I always seemed to have to battle other Germans. There was Oliver, then Ralf and now

Filler. It was always difficult to get the spot they hold for Germans. So, I don’t have a chance to win some of those titles and those things make a difference in people’s perceptions.

“Interestingly, I went back home a week ago,” Hohmann said. “It made me nostalgic, to come from this super tiny town. I remember dreaming of becoming a good pool player, but I never thought about moving to a different country and reaching this level. As a kid you travel and play. The Americans were still dominant when I came here and many of them have been elected to the Hall of Fame, so to be in that special group is a dream. And after my heroes, Oliver and Ralf. That’s really special!”

Born in Fulda, Germany, Hohmann burst onto the pool scene in 2003 when he defeated Canadian Alex Pagulayan, 17-10, in the final to capture the WPA World Pool 9-Ball Championship in Cardiff, Wales, at the age of 24. Shortly after, Hohmann relocated to Jacksonville, Fla., to compete on the U.S. professional tour. Again, he made an immediate impact. After finishing second to American Gabe Owen at the 2004 U.S. Open 9-Ball Championships, Hohmann won three major titles in 2005: the BCA Open 9-Ball Championship, the Sudden-Death 7-Ball crown and the Matchroom-produced World Pool League. A year later, Hohmann earned his second world title, winning the 2006 WPA World Straight Pool Championship.

Hohmann’s biggest-ever win also took place in 2006, when he defeated Filipino Marlon Manalo in the final of the International Pool Tour North American Open 8-Ball Championship to earn the $350,000 top prize.

As an international competitor, Hohmann earned significant titles in Asia, including the 2009 China Open and the 2014 Manny Pacquiao Cup. But Hohmann’s real dominance was in straight pool, where he won the World Tournament of 14.1 four times (2011, 2013, 2015, 2018), the 2013 Maryland 14.1 Challenge (later renamed the American 14.1 Championship), the 2008 Lucasi 14.1 Championship and the Accu-Stats 14.1 Invitational.

Voting for the 2021 BCA Hall of Fame was conducted by the USBMA Hall of Fame Board, which consists of USBMA members, elected At-Large members and living members of the Hall of Fame. Hohmann, in his second year on the ballot, was named on 24 of the 39 submitted ballots (62%). Orcullo, also in his second year on the ballot, was named on 22 ballots (56%). American Corey Deuel and Holland’s Niels Feijen were both named on 12 ballots (31%). Shannon Dalton, Jeremy Jones, JoAnn Mason-Parker, John Schmidt, Vivian Villarreal, Stefano Pellinga and Charlie Williams completed the 2021 ballot. To be eligible for consideration in the Greatest Players category, a player (a) must be 40 years old by Jan. 1 of the year of their inclusion on the ballot; (b) must have a professional playing career of at least 10 years; and (c) must have recorded significant achievements in U.S.-based and international events recognized by the BCA.

About United States Billiard Media Association

Founded in 2007, the United States Billiard Media Association (USBMA) is a non-profit association dedicated to elevating the visibility and status of billiards in the media at large. The

USBMA consists of professional print, radio, TV, public relations and Internet media persons who cover cue sports. One of the association’s main functions is electing of billiard media members to the Billiard Congress of America’s Hall of Fame Board for the purpose of nominating and electing players and notable figures to the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame.

About Billiard Congress of America

Founded in 1948, the Billiard Congress of America is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to growing a united, prosperous and highly regarded billiard industry through Billiard Congress of America leadership. The Billiard Congress of America seeks to enhance the success of its members and promote the game of billiards though educational, marketing and promotional efforts, annual industry trade shows and other programs designed to encourage billiards as a lifestyle and make pool everybody’s game. For more information, visit www.bca-pool.com or call 303.243.5070.