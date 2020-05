GBE2020 is postponed to August 3–5,2020.Please mark the new date.

China Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition(GBE)

Date: August 3-5, 2020

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Although it’s very difficult in 2020, all the staff of GBE have been fighting until the last moment.

We wish you, your families and loved ones to be in good health!

#billiard #pool #Cue