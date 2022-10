ATLANTIC CITY, USA. 15th Oct, 2022. in day 6 and event during US Open 2022 at Harrah’s Resort on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA. Credit: Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz has won the 2022 US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City beating Austria’s Max Lechner 13-10 in the final to shoot to World No.1 on the Live Nineball World Rankings taking home the $50,000 first place prize and becoming the first Spaniard to win one of pool’s oldest majors.