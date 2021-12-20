Exciting news for 2022, 5 New WPBA ladies events currently on the schedule and looking to add more.

We hope to see you at an event soon

2022 Events

Mar 16 Northern Lights Casino – Walker, MN Mar 16, 2022 – Mar 20, 2022

Jun 15 Ashton Twins Classic – Calgary AB Canada Jun 15, 2022 – Jun 19, 2022

Jul 20 Soaring Eagle – Mt. Pleasant MI Jul 20, 2022 – Jul 24, 2022

Sep 7 Fairfield Invitational – Fairfeld, IA Sep 7, 2022 – Sep 11, 2022

Dec 7 DR Pool Classic – Rothschild, WI Dec 7, 2022 – Dec 11, 2022