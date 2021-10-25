EKLENT KAÇI COMPLETES TEAM EUROPE

Eklent Kaçi is the fifth and final player to be selected by Alex Lely to represent Team Europe at the 2021 Mosconi Cup, Alexandra Palace, London, December 7-10 joining Albin Ouschan, David Alcaide, Jayson Shaw, and Joshua Filler.

The 22-year-old will make his fourth Mosconi Cup appearance on the back of winning the World 10-Ball Championship in September and reaching the semi-finals of the World Pool Masters earlier in the year as well as being a part of Europe’s 11-3 winning Mosconi side last December 2020.

Captain Lely said: “He’s become a Mosconi Cup veteran with his fourth consecutive year. He will bring that experience and the hunger to do better yet like the first two years he was okay. Last year he was okay, he was solid and looked strong at times. He has it in him to go beyond that and he will look to go beyond that this year.”

“He came third in a couple of Matchroom Pool Series events, and he missed out on some tournaments due to travel issues, but the crown was a victory in the World 10-Ball Championship, and he’s won in Europe recently. He’s sharp and as purer ball-striker as there is in the game and that’s what oozes out of him in the Mosconi Cup arena. He will be looking to be the man of the hour. He has it in him. We expect him to bring his best on and away from the table as a member of the team.”

Jeremy Jones’ USA side is taking shape with vice-captain Shane Van Boening joined by Skyler Woodward so far and the rest of the team to be announced over the course of the next weeks. Keep an eye on Matchroom Pool’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest as the two teams get ready to do battle.

Ticket prices start from £30.00 per session with a whole host of ticket options available including VIP and new for 2021, Platinum VIP+ where fans can get up close table side at Alexandra Palace and experience a backstage tour hosted by a Mosconi Cup legend.

A range of ticket packages are available including a Season Ticket giving you access to all the action from only £105. We are also offering the full Mosconi experience with our VIP and Platinum VIP+ tickets which includes a meet and greet with one player from each team per day as well a whole host of other benefits including premium padded seating for extra comfort on the front row tables, a two-course buffet dinner, and unlimited drinks*.

See the Mosconi Cup in style with our exclusive VIP packages

