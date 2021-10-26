EARL STRICKLAND RETURNS TO MOSCONI CUP FOR TEAM USA

Mosconi Cup legend Earl Strickland will return to Team USA for the first time since 2013 at Alexandra Palace, London, December 7-10 as Jeremy Jones’ first wild card pick.

The Pearl has won the joint-most amount of Mosconi Cup titles with nine and will go on the hunt for a historic tenth under the guidance of Jones and vice-captain Shane Van Boening.

Strickland carries legendary status in the game and has given fans some of the Mosconi Cup’s finest ever moments from battling with snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan in 1996 to claiming MVP in 2005 as the USA beat Europe 11-6. He joins Van Boening and Skyler Woodward on the USA’s team so far with two more wild cards to be picked by Jones over the coming weeks. Europe’s Alex Lely has completed his side which consists of Albin Ouschan, David Alcaide, Jayson Shaw, Joshua Filler, and Eklent Kaçi.

“You’re playing for your country which is the most important thing. You’re playing for the love of the game and the competition is probably the most difficult in the world of pool. The pressure is difficult, you do not have a lot of time to prove yourself. Every shot is critical.” said Strickland.

“I still think I play as good as I ever did. Maybe my break isn’t as good as it once was. I still play a good game and I am capable of winning matches. That’s why I am not bowing out. If I knew I wasn’t capable of being a threat to win a match or point, then I would bow out and let someone else play. I can still play. I will be ready. I am healthy.”

“I didn’t really think I would be back again. I thought I had passed that point” – Earl Strickland

Relive some of Strickland’s biggest Mosconi Cup moments on our YouTube right now.

Over the coming weeks, Jones of America will reveal his final two wild card picks ahead of battle in December. Keep an eye on Matchroom Pool’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest.

