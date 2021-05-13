DRAW MADE FOR WORLD POOL MASTERS

The draw for the World Pool Masters has been made, with defending champion David Alcaide set to begin his defence against either Billy Thorpe or Skyler Woodward in the event, which runs from May 22-25 at Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

The all-American clash between Thorpe and Woodward was the standout match from the preliminary round draw, and the pair, currently representing USA in the World Cup of Pool, know the defending champion lies in wait in the last 16.

Alcaide and the top 7 players on the Matchroom Pool World Ranking were seeded through to the last 16, while the remaining 16 players in the field will battle it out in the preliminary round.

Other fixtures include Women’s World Champion Kelly Fisher against Justin Sajich, with the winner set to face Alex Kazakis in the last 16. World Champion Fedor Gorst will face either Shane van Boening or debutant Jakub Koniar of Slovakia.

Albanian Masters rookie Max Lechner will meet either Mieszko Fortunski or Kristina Ktach, while Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw will face wither Niels Feijen or Jeffrey De Luna.

The World Pool Masters begins on Saturday, May 22 and will be broadcast globally, including on Sky Sports, DAZN and Matchroom.Live. All matches are race to 7, winner breaks, except the final, which will be a race to 9.

Alcaide won the 2019 Masters in dramatic fashion with a memorable up-table bank to make the winning 9 at hill-hill against Kazakis, who he could meet in this year’s quarter-finals.

The World Pool Masters marks the return of spectators to Matchroom Pool Series events. Tickets are available exclusive to residents of Gibraltar via BuyTickets.gi. The full match schedule can be found at MatchroomPool.com.

WORLD POOL MASTERS DRAW

LAST 16 MATCHES

David Alcaide vs. Billy Thorpe/Skyler Woodward

Alexander Kazakis vs. Kelly Fisher/Justin Sajich

Naoyuki Oi vs. Eklent Kaci/Petri Makkonen

Jayson Shaw vs. Niels Feijen/Jeffrey De Luna

Fedor Gorst vs. Shane van Boening/Jakub Koniar

Max Lechner vs. Mieszko Fortunksi/Kristina Ktach

Joshua Filler vs. Chris Melling/Sanjin Pehlivanovic

Albin Ouschan vs. Denis Grabe/Roberto Gomez