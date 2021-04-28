DRAW MADE FOR WORLD CUP OF POOL

Austria will begin their World Cup of Pool title defence against Slovakia, while hosts Great Britain A will face debutants Belarus in the first round of the doubles tournament, which begins on Sunday, May 9 at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports.

Among the standout first-round ties is Great Britain B (Kelly Fisher & Allison Fisher) against three-time champions Philippines (Roberto Gomez & Jeff De Luna), while 2019 semi-finalists Spain will face Italy.

The 16 seeded teams were automatically placed into the draw brackets, with 16 unseeded teams drawn at random. The draw is set for the whole tournament, with some mouth-watering potential second-round match ups including USA vs. Philippines.

Defending champions Austria (Albin Ouschan & Mario He) also lifted the World Cup in 2017 and could become the first pairing to win the trophy three times.

The tournament will begin on Sunday, May 9 with fan-favourites Japan (Naoyuki Oi & Masato Yoshioka) in action against Croatia (Philipp Stojanovic & Roberto Bartol). All first round matches are race to 7, with three matches per session and two sessions per day. The first round will complete on Tuesday, May 11 with Great Britain A (Jayson Shaw & Chris Melling) facing Belarus’ all-female pairing of Margarita Fefilova & Yana Halliday. Halliday’s husband, Richard, will represent South Africa alongside brother Vincent. They face Canada (Alex Pagulayan & John Morra) in the first round.

The World Cup of Pool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, DAZN and Matchroom.Live, with further international broadcasters to be confirmed.

MATCH SCHEDULE



Sunday, May 9 (12:00-16:00)

R1: Japan vs. Croatia

R1: Czech Republic vs. Hungary

R1: Austria vs. Slovakia

Sunday, May 9 (17:30-21:30)

R1: Russia vs. Switzerland

R1: Greece vs. Serbia

R1: Canada vs. South Africa



Monday, May 10 (12:00-16:00)

R1: Netherlands vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

R1: Finland vs. Iceland

R1: Albania vs. Denmark

Monday, May 10 (17:30-21:30)

R1: Spain vs. Italy

R1: Germany vs. Lithuania

R1: USA vs. Australia



Tuesday, May 11 (12:00-16:00)

R1: Philippines vs. Great Britain B

R1: Poland vs. Kuwait

R1: Estonia vs. Belgium

Tuesday, May 11 (17:30-21:30)

R2: Austria/Slovakia vs. Czech Republic/HungaryR2: Canada/South Africa vs. Greece/Serbia

R1: Great Britain A vs. Belarus



Wednesday, May 12 (12:00-16:00)

R2: Russia/Switzerland vs. Japan/Croatia

R2: Finland/Iceland vs. Netherlands/B&H

R2: Spain/Italy vs. Albania/Denmark

Wednesday, May 12 (17:30-21:30)

R2: Germany/Lithuania vs. Poland/Kuwait

R2: USA/Australia vs. Philippines/Great Britain B

R2: Estonia/Belgium vs. Great Britain A/Belarus



Thursday, May 13 (12:00-16:00)

Quarter-final 1

Quarter-final 2



Thursday, May 13 (17:30-21:30)

Quarter-final 3

Quarter-final 4



Friday, May 14 (12:00-16:00)

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

Friday, May 14 (17:30-21:30)

Final