DRAW MADE FOR UK OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw has been made for the inaugural UK Open Pool Championship taking place at the Copper Box Arena, London from May 17-22 with tickets available from only £15 to enjoy the action as 256 players battle it out for a share of $200,000.

DRAW

Nineball World No.1 Shane Van Boening heads into the tournament as the newly crowned World Champion and starts his bid to become the first-ever UK Open winner against James Channon of Great Britain. 2022 World Pool Masters champion Joshua Filler meets Robert Hart whilst British favourites Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling face Ali Hirji Kheraj and Petr Urban, respectively. Albin Ouschan will take on Sergio Lagunas whilst the World Snooker Tour’s duo of Martin Gould and Gary Wilson take on Tashunka Schultz and Blaine Barcus.

Players were seeded based on the combination of the 2022 Nineball World Ranking and 2023 Nineball World Ranking alongside the WPA Rankings.

Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.matchroompool.com

From Tuesday, 17 May to Friday, 20 May fans will be able to enjoy the action globally on the Matchroom Pool Facebook and YouTube pages as well as Matchroom.Live with two tables streamed. The tournament will also be live on betting websites around the world.

The final two days are available on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, as well as on Viaplay in Scandinavia and the Baltics and various other broadcasters worldwide including Matchroom.Live in relevant countries. See the full where to watch list here.

Day 1 Streamed Matches Below 09:00 am to 06:00 pm

Table 1 – Matchroom Pool Facebook / Matchroom.Live

Match 1: Ko Pin-Yi (13) vs Chun Hao Man

Match 2: Chris Melling (59) vs Petr Urban

Match 3: Joshua Filler (7) vs Robert Hart

Match 4: Albin Ouschan (2) vs Sergio Lagunas

Match 5: Martin Gould (74) vs Tashunka Schultz

Match 6: Shane Van Boening (1) vs James Channon

Table 2 – Matchroom Pool YouTube / Matchroom.Live

Match 1: Kelly Fisher (35) vs Tayfun Teber

Match 2: Ko Ping Chung (11) vs Dominic Clemens

Match 3: Naoyuki Oi (5) vs Adam Humphries

Match 4: Gary Wilson (61) vs Blaine Barcus

Match 5: Lo Ho Sum (78) vs Kinga Rauk

Match 6: Jayson Shaw (14) vs Ali Hirji Kheraj

The week will begin with a Press Conference live from the Copper Box Arena, London on Monday 16, May at 5 pm UK time live on Facebook and YouTube.