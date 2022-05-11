DRAW MADE FOR UK OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP
The draw has been made for the inaugural UK Open Pool Championship taking place at the Copper Box Arena, London from May 17-22 with tickets available from only £15 to enjoy the action as 256 players battle it out for a share of $200,000.
Nineball World No.1 Shane Van Boening heads into the tournament as the newly crowned World Champion and starts his bid to become the first-ever UK Open winner against James Channon of Great Britain. 2022 World Pool Masters champion Joshua Filler meets Robert Hart whilst British favourites Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling face Ali Hirji Kheraj and Petr Urban, respectively. Albin Ouschan will take on Sergio Lagunas whilst the World Snooker Tour’s duo of Martin Gould and Gary Wilson take on Tashunka Schultz and Blaine Barcus.
Players were seeded based on the combination of the 2022 Nineball World Ranking and 2023 Nineball World Ranking alongside the WPA Rankings.
Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.matchroompool.com
From Tuesday, 17 May to Friday, 20 May fans will be able to enjoy the action globally on the Matchroom Pool Facebook and YouTube pages as well as Matchroom.Live with two tables streamed. The tournament will also be live on betting websites around the world.
The final two days are available on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, as well as on Viaplay in Scandinavia and the Baltics and various other broadcasters worldwide including Matchroom.Live in relevant countries. See the full where to watch list here.
Day 1 Streamed Matches Below 09:00 am to 06:00 pm
Table 1 – Matchroom Pool Facebook / Matchroom.Live
Match 1: Ko Pin-Yi (13) vs Chun Hao Man
Match 2: Chris Melling (59) vs Petr Urban
Match 3: Joshua Filler (7) vs Robert Hart
Match 4: Albin Ouschan (2) vs Sergio Lagunas
Match 5: Martin Gould (74) vs Tashunka Schultz
Match 6: Shane Van Boening (1) vs James Channon
Table 2 – Matchroom Pool YouTube / Matchroom.Live
Match 1: Kelly Fisher (35) vs Tayfun Teber
Match 2: Ko Ping Chung (11) vs Dominic Clemens
Match 3: Naoyuki Oi (5) vs Adam Humphries
Match 4: Gary Wilson (61) vs Blaine Barcus
Match 5: Lo Ho Sum (78) vs Kinga Rauk
Match 6: Jayson Shaw (14) vs Ali Hirji Kheraj
The week will begin with a Press Conference live from the Copper Box Arena, London on Monday 16, May at 5 pm UK time live on Facebook and YouTube.