DOWN TO LAST 64 AT WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

The World Pool Championship is down to the last 64 after the conclusion of the double elimination group stage at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Among the high-profile casualties of the group stage were USA’s two-time Mosconi Cup winner Tyler Styer, former US Open Champion Corey Deuel and former World Champion Mika Immonen, who suffered a 7-9 defeat to Ralf Souquet.

Three of the eight female entries have advanced to the last 64 including Women’s World Champion Kelly Fisher. Germany’s Veronika Ivanovskaia went through with wins over Nick Malia and Tim De Ruyter, while Jasmin Ouschan won a hill-hill thriller against Mark Gray from 7-1 down to beat the Brit to a place in the knockout stages.

US Open Champion Joshua Filler came through the losers side of the group brackets win a 9-6 win over Sergey Lutsker, and Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw also made it through thanks to a 9-6 win over fellow Brit Imran Majid.

Shaw will now face Shane van Boening in a mouth-watering Last-64 clash, which will follow Fedor Gorst against Skyler Woodward on the TV table.

The last 64 begins at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, DAZN and Matchroom.Live. Away from the TV table, matches include Darren Appleton vs Joshua Filler, Alex Kazakis vs Naoyuki Oi and young Bosnian rising star Sanjin Pehlivanovic against Albin Ouschan.

Albin’s sister Jasmin will face Aleksa Pecelj, Fisher is up against Jeremy Sossei and Ivanovskaia will face Max Lechner.

The full draw and brackets for the knockout stages can be found at matchroompool.com, along with live scoring throughout the event. For all the latest news and announcements follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.