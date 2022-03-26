Diamond Billiards is Official Table & Light Provider at World Pool Championship, April 6-10, England

Matchroom is delighted to announce Diamond Billiards as the Official Table & Light Provider for the 2022 World Pool Championship this April 6-10 at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, England.

Diamond’s partnership with Matchroom has gone from strength to strength with the US-based manufacturer providing 34 tables for the US Open Pool Championship and it will now see the tables become the official World Pool Championship table for the first time in the new era.

The 2022 World Pool Championship tables will be tougher than ever with the corner pockets measuring at 4.25 inches as part of the Nineball vision in producing standardized regulations for the ranking events.

VP of Diamond Billiards Chad Scharlow said: “Diamond Billiards is honoured to be working with Matchroom on one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar. I am looking forward to seeing a new world champion crowned while playing on our professional tables.”

“Matchroom are world leaders in pool and paired with our world-class tables and playing conditions, we’re excited to see our world-class tables in the Nineball Arena.”

Emily Frazer, Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director said: “I would like to thank Diamond and Chad first for their resilience in making sure we have 17 playing tables and 4 practice tables available for players at this year’s World Pool Championship. Logistically, it has proven tough with the ongoing pandemic, but thanks to their work, it promises to be our best World Pool Championship to date. The 4.25-inch pockets offer a true test for what will be the best of the best going head-to-head for a record $60,000 first-place prize.”

The 2022 World Pool Championship will be played on Diamond 9ft Professional Tables and clothed with Iwan Simonis 860 Shark Grey Cloth, Aramith Tournament Black balls, and Diamond Professional Lights.

As part of Matchroom’s commitment to the global recognition of Nineball as the primary discipline of pool worldwide, the World Pool Championship will see prize money increase from $250,000 to $325,000 with the winner now taking home $60,000, the largest winners’ cheque in Nineball.

Tickets are on sale now to get up close and enjoy action across all 17 tables from only £20 for the day and £100 for the whole week. Limited tickets are available for the final day from only £20.

For the first time, fans can also enjoy the VIP experience for the semi-finals and final for only £150 with canapes on arrival, free programme, a two-course meal between the sessions plus an open private bar for ten hours along with a premium front three-row seat to soak in the action.

