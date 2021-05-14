DAFABET TO TITLE SPONSOR WORLD POOL MASTERS

Dafabet will title sponsor this year’s World Pool Masters, which will take place at Europa Sports Park, Gibraltar from May 22-25, live on Sky Sports.

Dafabet title sponsored pool’s biggest invitational event in 2017 and again in 2019, the last time the Masters was staged. David Alcaide won a dramatic final that year, banking the 9-ball to lift the title in front a jubilant crown.

This year’s Dafabet World Pool Masters again welcomes the crème de la crème of global talent to Gibraltar, with the likes of World Champion Fedor Gorst, Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw and Championship League Pool winner Albin Ouschan all hoping to deny Alcaide a third Masters title.

The Dafabet World Pool Masters will be broadcast live around the world including on Sky Sports, DAZN and Matchroom.Live.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We are thrilled to have Dafabet on board again for the World Pool Masters. We always enjoy working with the team and their support of the event helps us to continue to push boundaries and take pool to every corner of the globe.

“We’re excited for the Dafabet World Pool Masters to return to global TV audiences and a digital audience of millions following the action across our social media platforms.”

John Cruces, Head of Sponsorships at Dafabet added: “We’re very happy to be the title sponsors of this year’s tournament. It’s the third time we’ve sponsored the event and we’ve always been happy with the coverage we’ve received. A lot of credit has to be given to the Matchroom team for being able to ensure the tournament takes place safely. We wish all the players the best of luck.”

The Dafabet World Pool Masters carries a $100,000 prize fund as 24 of the world’s best players battle it out to take home one of the longest-running international titles in the sport. The tournament will begin at 6.30pm local time on Saturday, May 22 and continues for four days until a champion is crowned on the evening of Tuesday, May 25.

