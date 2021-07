US PRO BILLIARD SERIES LIVE ON BILLIARD TV

The stage is set. Predator Pro tables, Arena lights, Arcadia cloth, and Arcos 2 balls are ready for some Pro action at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, AZ!

Watch the first event of the US Pro Billiard Series, the Arcadia Arizona Open live on Billiard TV. You can choose between watching it on your TV or on your favorite device. Click on the button below to find out how:FIND OUT HOW TO WATCH BILLIARD TV