COVID-19 Forces Bank Closure of American Heritage Billiards

To all valued partners, I’m terribly saddened to say that the closure of our business (American Heritage Billiards) and retail stores (GreatGatherings) for some period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the bank closure of our business as of June 25th, 2020.

Contact information for the bank is; Key Bank National Association127 Public Square Mailcode; OH-01-27-0355Cleveland, Ohio 44114 John Hecker Email address; John_Hecker@KeyBank.com

Anthony PucciAmerican Heritage Billiards