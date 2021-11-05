CHRIS REINHOLD COMPLETES TEAM USA

Chris Reinhold has become the final player to join Jeremy Jones’ Team USA side for the 2021 Mosconi Cup, Alexandra Palace, London, December 7-10.

BUY YOUR MOSCONI CUP TICKETS HERE

Reinhold made his debut last year in Coventry, England, and joins Skyler Woodward, Earl Strickland, Tyler Styer, and vice-captain Shane Van Boening on Jeremy Jones’ side.

The Californian has been finding his feet in the professional ranks and will work closely with Jones over the next month to get ready alongside his teammates ahead of flying to London for the 27th edition of the Mosconi Cup.

“I am really excited. I have always wanted to experience a real Mosconi Cup with fans. I feel like I play better with fans there and the added pressure. Everyone who has made the team have told me it’s like nothing else. I am going to practice and be ready to go,” said Reinhold.

“I feel like I played well last year given the circumstances playing on a real slick table and even though there were no fans there, there would be pressure when you’re playing for your country, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am looking forward to it. I think my best version of me will be there in December. When you’re growing up you watch the Mosconi Cup and other big tournaments but none compare to the Mosconi Cup. I want to win for my co9untry. It’s bigger than you just playing in a tournament, you are playing for your whole country.”

“I am as proud as I can be. I will show a lot of heart. My best game will be out there. Win or lose I will not be thinking about losing. Win or lose I will come back stronger no matter what.”

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW FOR THE 2021 MOSCONI CUP AT ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON!

Ticket prices start from £30.00 per session with a whole host of ticket options available including VIP and new for 2021, Platinum VIP+ where fans can get up close table side at Alexandra Palace and experience a backstage tour hosted by a Mosconi Cup legend. There will be a limited amount of restricted view tickets available from £20 on a day ticket basis.

A range of ticket packages are available including a Season Ticket giving you access to all the action from only £105. We are also offering the full Mosconi experience with our VIP and Platinum VIP+ tickets which includes a meet and greet with one player from each team per day as well a whole host of other benefits including premium padded seating for extra comfort on the front row tables, a two-course buffet dinner, and unlimited drinks*.

See the Mosconi Cup in style with our exclusive VIP packages

VIP TICKETS

Get closer to the action with seating in front four rows

Enjoy a two-course buffet dinner in the Mosconi VIP Lounge before play

Unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks

Daily meet & great with Mosconi Cup players and captains

Exclusive use of the Mosconi VIP Bar & Lounge

Welcome glass of prosecco

Mid-session hot food bowl

Official event programme

Photo opportunity with the Mosconi Cup

VIP Cloakroom service

Exclusive VIP lanyard

PLATINUM VIP+

Enhance your experience with our new, platinum VIP+ ticket, the most exclusive Mosconi Cup ticket ever

Enjoy all the benefits of our VIP package plus:

Table seating on the front row, right in front of the action

Premium padded seating for extra comfort

Access all areas with our exclusive backstage tour hosted by a Mosconi Cup legend, including a look inside the team practice rooms

Click here for the seating plan

BUY YOUR MOSCONI CUP TICKETS HERE