CAZOO, NEW TITLE SPONSOR FOR “2021 CAZOO MOSCONI CUP”

CAZOO, NEW TITLE SPONSOR FOR THE “2021 CAZOO MOSCONI CUP“

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce Cazoo, Europe’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple and seamless as ordering any other product online, the title sponsor of the 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup at Alexandra Palace, December 7-10.

The 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup is Pool’s biggest rivalry as Europe and the USA meet over four days in a race to 11 points broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and networks worldwide including DAZN in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, USA, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Spain, and Viaplay in Scandinavia, the Baltics and Poland.

Alex Lely and Karl Boyes have assembled their five-player team consisting of World Champion Albin Ouschan, Spain’s David Alcaide, Germany’s Joshua Filler, Albania’s Eklent Kaçi, and last year’s MVP Jayson Shaw of Scotland.

Team USA will look to avenge last year’s heartbreaking 11-3 defeat with Jeremy Jones calling upon the experienced Shane Van Boening as playing-vice captain bolstered by two-time MVP Skyler Woodward, legend of the game Earl Strickland, two-time winner Tyler Styer and youngster Chris Reinhold.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cazoo on board for the 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup. The 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup promises to be a spectacle to behold at Alexandra Palace with the cauldron-like atmosphere making it one of the most intense arenas in sport let alone pool. The cup is one of the most prestigious in pool and we’re excited to have Cazoo on board for such a special week.”

Alex Chesterman Founder & CEO of Cazoo said, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Matchroom for the 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup, the most anticipated event of the pool year. It’ll be another great clash and I look forward to seeing if Europe can hold the title!”

Cazoo is one of the fastest-growing businesses in Europe, pioneering the shift to online car buying and selling and has already sold over 45,000 cars online since its launch less than 2 years ago, as consumers have embraced the selection, value and convenience of buying and selling used cars entirely online.

Cazoo owns and fully reconditions all of its cars before offering them on its website for either delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours and has thousands of cars available at any time. Its launch into commercial vehicles later this year will further expand the proposition and selection available on its website.