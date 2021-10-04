Casanzio Wins Stop #1 Joss NE 9-Ball Tour, Stop #2 Oct. 9-10 at Brick House Billiards

Players & Fans,

Congratulations to stop # 1 winner Ron Casanzio ($1,000 – main event), Bruce Carroll ($300 – second chance event) & $1,900 Joss Cue raffle winner Chris Dixon.

Stop # 2 of our 2021/2022 season will be at Brick House Billiards in N. Syracuse NY on October 9 & 10 for the first of two events there this season. Our hosts Mary & Brian Holmes have created one of the most beautiful rooms in the state while sparing no expense. Brick House comes complete with 8 of the Diamond Pro tables used at one of our Turning Stone events, plus 8, 7 foot Diamond tables for the bar league crowd. There is also a brand new full bar and kitchen boasting a full pub menu with a few homemade specials thrown in to satisfy all of our needs. So lets give Brick House a warm Joss Tour welcome by coming out to play in or just watch another great 9-ball tournament. While you are there, you could even win a gorgeous, custom engraved, Joss Cue, valued at $1,900 in the raffle. Anyone can participate in the raffle and you do not have to be present to win!

For more info about Brick House, look them up on Facebook or call them at 315-455-1979.

For those of you needing motel info, please call Brick House directly at 315-455-1979This event at Brick House Billiards will consist of a $1500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level) and a $500 added second chance event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro level players eliminated from the main event on Saturday. All of our events are open to players of all skill levels. Please remember that all of our billiard parlor events are races 9 on the winners side and races to 7 on the one loss side.

Those coming to play must arrive on Saturday Oct.9, Before 11:00 AM in proper dress of No t-shirts, tanks, sweats or shorts!! Clean Jeans and sneakers and a shirt with a collar work just fine for our billiard parlor events. Complete tour info can be found on our site: www.joss9balltour.com

Please note that our $25,000 Added Turning Stone Classic XXXIV 9-Ball Open on January 6 – 9, 2022 is fast approaching and is already FULL. If you would like to be on our waiting list, please contact Mike Zuglan directly at 518-356-7163. Spectator admission for these great events is always free!



Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize and promote the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve and need our support now more than ever!!

Thanks and I hope to see you all at Brick House Billiards.

Mike Zuglan

