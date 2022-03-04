BRENTWOOD TO HOST WORLD CUP OF POOL THIS JUNE

Tickets for the 2022 World Cup of Pool at the Brentwood Centre, Essex from June, 14 to June 19 are on sale now from as little as £10 and only £85 for the whole week of action in Pool’s most unique spectacle.

The World Cup of Pool brings 32 nations together as two-player teams compete for national pride, the title, and their share of a $250,000 prize fund from June 13 to 19. The tournament is a straight-knockout format leaving no room for error. Germany are the reigning champions with one of the world’s best in Joshua Filler spearheading their defence. The likes of World Number One Albin Ouschan of Austria, the USA’s finest Shane Van Boening, and Great Britain’s two-time Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw will all look to lead their sides to the title over six action-packed days.

Tickets start from only £10 per session and £15 for an all-day ticket to both the afternoon and evening sessions. Fans can also enjoy the whole week of action for only £85.

