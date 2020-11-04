Billiard Congress of America Releases2021/2022 Edition World-Standardized Rule BookSuperior, Colo. – Nov 3, 2020 – The Billiard Congress of America (BCA) with support from the World Pool and Billiard Association (WPA) today announced the publication of the 2021/2022 edition of the official World-Standardized rule book, Billiards: The Official Rules and Records Book. In addition to the World-Standardized Rules, this book also includes amateur and professional records updated through 2020. Further, the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame section has also been updated to include all inductees through 2020.Printed copies of the 2020/2021 edition of Billiards: The Official Rules and Records Book, are now available from the Billiard Congress of America at bca-pool.com.For more information on bulk pricing discounts available to active BCA and PBIA members please click here.About Billiard Congress of America Founded in 1948, the Billiard Congress of America is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to growing a united, prosperous and highly regarded billiard industry through Billiard Congress of America leadership. The Billiard Congress of America seeks to enhance the success of its members and promote the game of billiards though educational, marketing and promotional efforts, annual industry trade shows and other programs designed to encourage billiards as a lifestyle and make pool everybody’s game. For more information, visit bca-pool.com or call 303.243.5070. Billiard Congress of America Releases 2021/2022 Edition World-Standardized Rule Book Tagged on: BCA