Billiard Author: Gerry “The Ghost” Kanov (June 19, 1949 – November 19, 2020)

Gerard Dennis Kanov age 71, of Gallatin, TN, formerly of Hillside IL, passed away November 19, 2020 peacefully in Alive Hospice in Nashville after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. Gerry was born to Rosemarie (Novak) and Jerry Joseph Kanov on June 19, 1949 and was raised in Hillside, IL. He was drafted to the Army during the Vietnam War, where he served the 82nd Airborne as an Army Ranger and Sniper. He picked up the game of pocket billiards as a youth and honed that craft throughout his entire life, through keen observation, experimentation, and pattern recognition. With such a smooth stroke and cue ball control, it was like watching ice dancing as the cue ball glided around the table. He played competitively (Camel Pro Tour), wrote instruction articles for Pool & Billiard Magazine as “The Ghost,” and authored 4 books on the sport of pool with co-author Shari Stauch.

donations are appreciated to Alive Hospice Nashville or the American Lung Association

