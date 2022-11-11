BETONLINE OFFICIAL PARTNER OF MOSCONI CUP

BETONLINE BECOMES OFFICIAL PARTNER OF 2022 MOSCONI CUP

Matchroom Pool is pleased to announce BetOnline.ag, the global sports betting giant, as an official partner of the 2022 Mosconi Cup, which is set to take place from November 30 to December 3 at Bally’s Las Vegas. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, DAZN in the USA, Canada, Spain and Italy as well as other networks worldwide including on Matchroom.Live for those without a broadcaster.

As one of the world’s biggest online gaming operators, BetOnline offers the best odds for all sports, politics and entertainment. It also features one of the industry’s top racebooks, as well as state-of-the-art live casino and online poker platforms.

BetOnline.ag will be offering a substantial range of odds for the Mosconi Cup as Team Europe and Team USA do battle in Pool’s biggest rivalry.

The partnership will provide BetOnline with exposure across the 2022 Mosconi Cup, including branding throughout the arena, the Mosconi set and on-site. BetOnline will also tap into Matchroom Pool’s worldwide social footprint where more than 1 million fans consume the latest Nineball news and information.

The 2022 Mosconi Cup is less than a month away with both Team USA and Team Europe’s rosters complete. Jeremy Jones’ USA side will be led by world champion and world No. 1 Shane Van Boening, along with teammates Skyler Woodward, Oscar Dominguez, Tyler Styer, and Earl Strickland. Alex Lely’s Team Europe will look to win the Mosconi Cup on American soil for the first time since 2017 with the squad of Joshua Filler, Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Albin Ouschan, Jayson Shaw, and David Alcaide.

Limited extra seats have been released after initial tickets sold out record time for the 2022 Mosconi Cup with over 2,500 fans descending on Bally’s Las Vegas each day for the sport’s spectacle of the year as old rivalries reignite over four action-packed days in the cauldron-like Nineball arena. Get yours here.

Watch the 2022 Mosconi Cup live on Sky Sports in the UK, DAZN in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Spain and Italy. Viaplay in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland, and the Netherlands as well as broadcasters worldwide. See how to watch in your country here.

Those without a broadcaster can sweat the action on Matchroom.Live.

“Nineball has been an extremely popular pool sport discipline in Europe for years, but we’ve also seen a ton of growth and interest in the U.S. recently, not only from our players, but the American billiards community in general,” BetOnline.ag Brand Manager, Dave Mason, said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Matchroom Pool as a title sponsor of the 2022 Mosconi Cup. This the biggest billiards event in the U.S., and we can’t wait to introduce fans to the 25-year-old BetOnline brand behind a full menu of odds and information,” added Mason.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “We’re delighted to be working with BetOnline.ag for this year’s Mosconi Cup. This is a great chance for both fans to get involved and bet on the action with one of the world’s biggest gaming operators and for BetOnline.AG to get involved in an emerging market that is only getting better. We hope it is the start of a flourishing partnership and I cannot wait to see where we can take it.”

To unsubscribe from our alerts. Click here.

Matt Lynch​Media & Brand Manager – Multi SportT:+44(0)1277 359900

M:+44(0)7823 353466W:www.matchroom.com Matchroom Holdings Limited (registered no: 13198882), Matchroom Sport Limited (registered no:01630824), Matchroom Boxing Limited (registered no:10451332), The Professional Darts Corporation Limited (registered no:3473679), Matchroom Multi Sport Limited (registered no:12719575), Matchroom Media limited (registered no: 13203069) and Euro Pro Tour Limited (registered no:3816233). All the above companies are registered in England and Wales and share the same registered offices situated at Mascalls, Mascalls Lane, Brentwood, Essex CM14 5LJ. World Snooker Limited (registered no:4127833) is registered in England and Wales and has its registered office situated at 75 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 2NT. Matchroom Boxing USA LLC (registered no:6812275) is registered in Delaware, United States and has its registered office situated at Suite C United Corporate Services Inc, 874 Walker Road, Dover, Delaware 19904, United States.



This e-mail and any attachments are intended only for the individual to whom it is addressed and may contain privileged and confidential information. If you have received this message in error or there are any problems, please notify the sender immediately and delete the message and any copies from your computer. The unauthorised use, disclosure, copying or alteration of this message is forbidden. Any views set out in this e-mail are the views of the individual sending it, and not the views of Matchroom Sport Limited or its group/associated companies unless otherwise stated. This e-mail should not be seen as forming a legally binding contract unless otherwise stated.