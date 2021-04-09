The BEF Junior National Championships Presented by Iwan Simonis ﻿Event Registration Opens Wednesday, April 14, 2021 Superior, Colo., April 8, 2021 – The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) today announced the 33rd annual BEF Junior National Championships presented by Iwan Simonis will take place at the South Point, Hotel, Casino and Convention Center in Las Vegas, July 27 – 31, alongside the BCA Billiard and Home Leisure Expo. This year’s event will feature an “open” registration due to the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on many pool rooms attempting to host 2021 qualifier and state championship events. “Because of myriad Covid protocols throughout the country, we do not want to penalize any junior pool player who cannot compete in a local qualifier or state championship from having the opportunity to compete in the country’s national championship,” said Rob Johnson, BEF managing director. “We do encourage all past qualifying and state championship hosts to continue to hold junior tournaments, if possible and permitted by their local governments, as we do want to continue to promote as many opportunities for the junior pool players to compete and also prepare for this summer’s BEF Junior National Championships presented by Iwan Simonis.” This year, the BEF Junior National Championships presented by Iwan Simonis will have three categories in the 9-Ball division for boys and girls. The categories include: 14&U* (cannot turn 15 in 2021); 16&U* (cannot turn 17 in 2021); and, 18&U (cannot turn 19 in 2021). *Divisions are based on minimum field or players will participate in the open divisions. Allocations for the prestigious 2021 Predator World Junior Pool Championship, September 9 – 11, at the Rio in Las Vegas, will be provided to the highest placed finishers in the boys open 16&U and 18&U divisions, and in the girls open 18&U division. The total number of 2021 World Junior Pool Championship allocations has not been determined at this time. This year’s BEF Junior National Championship will include two new events: an U21 10-Ball National Championship (min. age 18), and an 18&U Junior National 8-Ball Championship. Both of these new events will feature an open field of male and female competitors. “Providing our junior players who have previously aged out of the BEF an additional opportunity to compete in a prestigious event has been a longtime goal of the BEF,” said Johnson. “With so few events for the entire pool playing world as a result of the pandemic, this is the perfect time to offer these new events and allow these young pool players to compete at the game’s highest level.” Registration for this year’s event will be open from April 14 – June 1, 2021. No late or onsite registrations will be accepted.

Please visit the Billiard Education Foundation’s website at BilliardEducation.org to register. About Billiard Education Foundation The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) was formed in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity committed to promoting a lifelong love of pool and building the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships. The BEF also sanctions Junior State Championships, produces the annual BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships and qualifies young players each year for the WPA World Junior Championships. Visit BilliardEducation.org to learn more about junior programs in your area. Billiard Education Foundation | 303.243.5070 | BilliardEducation.org