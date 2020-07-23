BCA VirtuALL Trade Show July 27-30

This year, the BCA Expo is going virtual with the first annual BCA VirtuALL Expo and Business of Billiards Education Series on July 29-30. The BCA’s VirtuALL event will include a series of educational webinars that will provide tips on managing businesses during this pandemic as well as guidance on the “new normal” facing the industry.

The VirtuALL expo will feature digital product showcase videos from many of the leading manufacturers in the industry.

Visit https://bcaexpo.com