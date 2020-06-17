BCA VirtuALL Event Planned for July





VirtuALL Event Planned for Late July

Superior, Colo., May 13, 2020 – The Billiard Congress of America today announced that the annual exposition that celebrates the business of billiards and home recreation is canceled for the first time since the Expo began in 1984 due to the ongoing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Recognizing that hundreds of attendees plan for this Expo each year, as well as how many exhibitors and sponsors rely upon this event for a major portion of their livelihood, we have hoped that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by late summer,” Billiard Congress of America Chairman, Brian Igielski said. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the WHO and the appropriate organizations in Las Vegas has made it clear that it is not possible to move forward with the 2020 BCA Expo.”

In place of the BCA Expo this year, the Billiard Congress of America will host a BCA VirtuALL Expo and Business of Billiards Education Series during the same week as the BCA Expo was planned (July 29-31). The BCA’s VirtuALL event will include a series of educational webinars that will provide tips on managing businesses during this pandemic as well as guidance on the “new normal” facing the industry. The VirtuALL expo will also allow product showcase videos from any manufacturer in the industry who has participated in past BCA Expos and is a current BCA member. The BCA will be in contact with all 2020 BCA Expo contracted exhibitors in the very near future to discuss the VirtuALL Expo and 2020 BCA Expo deposits.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and while we are saddened to take this action of changing the live BCA Expo this year in Las Vegas to a virtual event, we know it is the right decision,” says BCA CEO Rob Johnson. “However, we are also excited to present the BCA’s VirtuALL event to assist our industry with needed education and promotion of our industry’s innovative products. We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all get together in person to do business, renew relationships, and make new connections via the BCA Expo.”