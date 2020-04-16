BCA Outlines Resources for Members Regarding COVID-19

Helping BCA Members Prepare & Respond to Public Health Emergencies

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

The costs associated with the outbreak of COVID-19 are mounting. Throughout the world, governments, businesses and individuals are taking action against the threat, and reality, of a pandemic event. The virus has already affected many organizations, causing business disruptions and supply chain issues. Still, despite warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies, more companies need to take the necessary steps to prepare their employees and business continuity plans in advance to see themselves through a major crisis. The time to prepare is now.

The Billiard Congress of America has assembled the following resources to help members prepare and respond to a widespread public health emergency.



IMPORTANT UPDATES, TOOLS & RESOURCES

BCA COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness first detected last December in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. It has since spread to countries across the globe. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the World Health Organization. It can also lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and possible death. Significant business challenges can arise from outbreaks of the virus and/or attempts to control its spread.

Response and Risk Mitigation

In the event of pandemic influenza, businesses will play a key role in protecting employees’ health and limiting the spread and negative impact to the economy. BCA has prepared the following documents to assist our members with business continuity, employee safety and communications:

Property & Casualty and Personal Risk

Insurance coverage and claims considerations resulting from an influenza epidemic or influenza pandemic situation will require a close examination of all insurance policies in place. BCA has prepared the following material, discussing how business insurance coverage may be affected, the insurance industry’s response to the situation, and steps you can take to prepare for the business impact of the virus:

Employee Benefits

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.S., employees are concerned about their health, medical coverage, and company leave policies. To reduce uncertainty and alleviate concerns, BCA has prepared these helpful updates:

Benefit Eligibility Considerations in a COVID-19 Environment – Terminations, Layoffs, and Reductions in Hours. High-level information regarding compliance concerns for employers considering reducing hours or laying off employees.

COVID-19 | Response from National Health Insurance Carriers. Updates on how health insurance carriers are covering COVID-19 diagnostic testing and offering additional resources to all members impacted by the virus.

EXTERNAL RESOURCES

Response and Risk Mitigation:

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Guidance from Other Federal Agencies:

Assistance for Small Businesses:

BCA Outlines Resources for Members Regarding COVID-19