August 10th-12th: China Import & Export Fair

The 16th Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2022)

Notice of New Date

Dear Exhibitors, Visitors and Friends From the Industry,

The 16th Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2022) has now been rescheduled

New Date:August 10th-12th, 2022New Venue:China Import & Export Fair ComplexWe apologize for any inconvenience brought by this change, and thank you for your understanding and support. The organizer will continue to do its best to deliver a wonderful business platform for the whole industry to share.Best regardsEva Deng（邓雅文）Int’l Dept. DirectorGuangdong Grandeur International Exhibition GroupThe 16th Guangzhou Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2022)

Venue:China Import and Export Fair Complex

www.gbechina.com

