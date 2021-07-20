ATLANTIC CITY – HOME OF THE US OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP – HARRAH’S RESORT

MATCHROOM POOL MAKES ATLANTIC CITY THE HOME OF THE US OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP AT HARRAH’S RESORT

Matchroom Pool, a world-leading sports promoter, is making Atlantic City the new home of the US Open Pool Championship, which will take place at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City from September 13-18, 2021, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

The US Open Pool Championship is the longest running major in the sport with a history dating back almost half a century. Showcasing the very best players from around the world, the US Open is the ultimate test of professional pool, with a prize fund of $300,000 and TV coverage across the globe.

Having previously been staged in Chesapeake, VA and Las Vegas, NV, the US Open Pool Championship now heads to Atlantic City as pool players, officials and fans from around the globe descend on New Jersey for one of the most-anticipated weeks of the year.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the US Open Pool Championship to Atlantic City, which we hope will become the new home for this great, historic event. Having met with the teams at Meet AC and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City I know we all share a great vision for the future of this event as well as potential new opportunities.

“We know the East Coast has a thriving pool community and we have been excited by the response we’ve had to bringing the event to Atlantic City. In addition we know the event attracts fans and players from across America and around the world and we know Atlantic City is going to be a perfect home for one of pool’s biggest majors.”

“Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to host the US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort and bring this high-profile event to Atlantic City,” said John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division. “There’s no better location for this world-class sporting event – as both a spectator and a player – than The Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah’s and we are thrilled to introduce our brand of hospitality to the hundreds of visitors from all over the globe who will be traveling to Atlantic City for this event.”

“The Atlantic City Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Matchroom Pool to bring the most talented billiard players to our seaside destination. We believe that both the athletes, and billiard enthusiasts will find the amenities that Atlantic City has to offer world-class, for what we know, is a world-class event,” stated Atlantic City Sports Commission Director of Sports Sales, Daniel Gallagher.

US No.1 Shane van Boening shares a record five US Open titles with American legend Earl Strickland, while Germany’s Joshua Filler is the defending champion.

The US Open Pool Championship will see a full field of 256 international players and their guests travel to Atlantic City alongside staff, officials and broadcasters as well as pool fans from across America and beyond.

The tournament will be broadcast live for 54 hours around the world including on DAZN in USA and Canada, Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland and broadcasters across Europe including Viaplay (Scandinavia, Baltic Nations and Iceland), DAZN (including Germany, Spain and Italy), Zhibo.tv(China) and SuperSports in South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa.

About the Atlantic City Sports Commission



The Atlantic City Sports Commission was officially formed on January 13, 2015 as a 501 (c)(3) organization with the support of Meet AC and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to attract sporting events, conventions and competitions to Atlantic City.