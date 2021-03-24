April 3 – Ovarian Cancer Awareness Event

The STARS are coming! April 3! For Ovarian Cancer awareness.

$50 to enter the team tournament. $125 for Pro Pool School and Dinner with the Celebrities!

Register and pay entries by zelle to worldsportsalumni@gmail.com or cashapp KoreanDragon

Sponsors and product prize donations welcomed.

Sponsored by Dragon Promotions & APA of Central Florida.

WorldSportsalumni.com The World’s Largest Pro Athlete Association. #NFL#NBA#MLB#UFC#Boxing#Tennis & more. See Less— at Trick Shots Waterford Lakes.