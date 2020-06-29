APA 2020 Showdown Series Championships Aug. 11-15

APA 2020 Showdown Series Championships

August 11- 15, 2020* at Westgate Las Vegas

*Event dates subject to change

While some of the 2020 World Pool Championships events have been moved to December, APA is planning to host an event in August in Las Vegas if circumstances allow.

APA is prepared to host some of its Showdown Series events including the 8-Ball Doubles, 9-Ball Doubles and Jack & Jill Doubles Championships, in addition to the Team Captains Championship, Aug. 11-15, 2020.

The 8-Ball and 9-Ball Doubles Championships were scheduled to take place during the Poolplayer Championships, which have been postponed until 2021. The Jack & Jill Doubles and Team Captains Championship were already scheduled to take place in August.

It’s important to recognize plans will ultimately be dictated by what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic over the next few months.