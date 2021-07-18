Allison Fisher to Commentate Northwest Cup

Allison Fisher will be the lead Commentator for the Northwest Cup 2021! What else can you say that hasn’t already been said!!

“Watching Allison defeat an opponent is memorable for so many more reasons: her precise mechanics, her deadly aim, the incredible planning that goes into a perfect run-out, and the patience of a hungry predator as she waits to make her move. “I am my own brand in my eyes.” “

”Countless opponents have felt the sting of that brand. But at the end of the day, Allison Fisher wants to be known simply as herself, for her real name, and her real game…” Shari Stauch-

— More “Player of Year” titles than any other sports star:

World’s top-ranked player for six years.-53 Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA) “Classic Tour” titles-22 international championships for a total of 75 career titles.-Holds record for most consecutive wins on the WPBA Classic Tour (7).-Only person to win the National 9-Ball Championship eight times.-Only person to win the Tournament of Champions five times.-Only person to win the U.S. Open 9-Ball Championship four times.-Only person to win the World 9-Ball Championship four times.-Won more than 80 national and 11 world snooker titles.-Won her first National title in 1983 at age of 15-Won her first World title in 1985 at the age of 17.-First woman to make a century break in the World Championship-Highest break in a World Ladies Billiard & Snooker Association (WLBSA) event – 133.-First woman to compile a century break on TV – 102 (in final of the 1993 World Mixed Doubles Challenge).-Highest break by a woman on TV – 133 (1994 European League).NOV 6-7TH THE 2021 NORTHWEST CUP IS BACK!!!