Follow the Alfa Las Vegas Open action Live from the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.

Watch the feature table for free on BILLIARD TV and YouTube’s WORLD BILLIARD TV channel.

The Alfa Las Vegas Open is the third event of this year’s U.S. Pro Billiard Series starting today. This 192-competitor, double-elimination 10-ball tournament takes place alongside the CSI Expo and features some of the world’s best players, including Albin Ouschan, Shane Van Boening and Jayson Shaw. Play will be broadcasted live on Billiard TV, an online streaming channel available on numerous platforms such as XUMO, Distro and Sports.TV as well as the World Billiard TV YouTube channel.



These events are played on Predator Apex professionnal tables covered with Predator Arcadia Reserve Performance Cloth, with Predator Arcos II balls, and under the Predator Arena billiard lights.