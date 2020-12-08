Pro Pool is coming back to O-Town! Orlando’s Trick Shots Waterford Lakes will host the 80th WORLD 14.1 Championship!!! Dec 29-31, 2020Trick Shots Orlando is the largest billiard room group in Orlando and all of FL! Pre-Ticket sales and more details coming soon. WorldStraightPool.com“ Trick Shots is honored and excited to host such a prestigious tournament as the World 14.1 Championship. We have a huge pool fan base here and we know they’re going to love watching the pros compete for their name in history.” – Clint Hammond, Director of Operations for Trick Shots. Trick Shots is the largest billiard room group in Florida with 3 locations. Trick Shots Waterford Lakes their stand-alone building will host the Championship. Their other locations include Trick Shots Metro West and Trick Shots Winter Park. *80th WORLD 14.1 STRAIGHT POOL* Virtual Qualify from November 26 – December 22, 2020.**Format:- Any player worldwide can pay their $75 entry PAY HERE tinyurl.com/Entry2020world141qualifer – Must go LIVE on Facebook (no pre-recordings or saved recordings) and tag World 14.1 Championship before starting or after you can tag us. – Must be played on a 9ft table with maximum 5 inch pockets. Players with the top scores and prizes will be required to submit measurement proof or approved 3rd party verification -Get your practice out of the way before going live otherwise we will count those balls and innings- Take 3 innings to pocket as many balls as possible. If their score is not to their satisfactory, they can pay and get another 3 innings to try again. – In the end, the best 4 scores will win their opportunity to play against the 4 top stars of straight pool in a single elimination format. The winner will be crowned the 80th World 14.1 Champion. Take that Corona!Top finishers will be posted and we will reward with prizes. The Top 4 highest scores will advance to the World 14.1 to face against the Champions. *You will not need additional entry fee, you will be in the Prize money and lodging will be provided for. **If a qualified player cannot make the event finale Quarter-Finals, we will pass on the spot to the next highest scoring player.ENTER NOW: Pay your entry fee by sending $75 via Zelle to worldsportsalumni@gmail.com or Cashapp to $KoreanDragon We do need sponsors to still so please contact us to be an Official World 14.1 Sponsor at worldstraightpoolchampionships@gmail.com 407-782-4978 or join the World 141 Club at www.theworldtournament.com/141-club

