HUNTER WINS NEW JERSEY AMATEUR STATE TITLE!

0n April 10, 2021 Thirty-four players decended into Sandcastle Billiards located in Edison , New Jersey. For a chance to become a Garden State Pool Tour Amateur 9-Ball State Champion. Players such as Kevin Scalzitti , Stewart Warnock , Bob Toomey , Mike Strassberg , Levie Lampaan , and many more. All trying to become the 3rd player to win this event. Joining past winners Richard Ng and Patrick Langley. The bracket was split in two parts. With the A-B class players on the one side of the tournament bracket. And the C-D players on the other. Kevin Scalzitti was beating some great players on the A-B side of the tournament bracket. Winning against Tony Robles (7-6)<<not the pro. Stewart Warnock 7-6 , Mike Johnson 7-5 and Hunter Sullivan 7-4. On the C-D side of the tournament bracket. Newcomer Keith Cho made strive going to the hot seat match. Beating JC. I. Guzman (6-2), Jay Pass (7-5), and Tom Higgins (6-4). This set up the hot seat match. Scalzitti vs. Cho. Cho rushed out to a early 8 to 0 lead. However with the experience of Scalzitti. Fought back to 9-9. Cho hung a 9-ball. Which sent Scalzitti to the finals. On the one lose side Hunter started to rebound. Determined to make it to the finals. Beating Levie Lampaan (8-4) then JC Guzman (7-4). In the semi final was Hunter vs Cho. Winner will go on to compete against Kevin Scalzitti in the Finals. Keith jumped out to a early 5-1 lead. However Hunter grinded back . At hill hill. Cho scratched on his break. Hunter made a few shots. Then missed. Cho shot next. However scratched again. Hunter then proceeded to play a great safety. Cho who didn’t connect to the object ball. Fouled out. And lost the game and set and finished in 3rd place. In the Finals was Scalzitti vs Sullivan. Hunter will have to beat Kevin twice. And Kevin being a multiple regional tournament winner. Is no easy task. The first set went back and forth. Which Hunter won 7 to 6. The second set was close with the first four racks. Tied 2 to 2. However Hunter started to pull away. Going up 6 to 2. Scalzitti would fight back winning the next three racks. However Hunter won the fourth rack. Winning the second set 7 to 5. Becoming the Garden State Pool Tour’s 3rd Amateur 9-Ball Amateur State Champion. Hunter dedicated this win to his mother. Who he lost a short while ago. Which made this state Championship so memoriable and special. Hunter Sullivan keeps improving day after day. In the distant future. You might see this guy taking down the pro monsters in the pool world soon enough. The Garden State Pool Tour will also like to thank Ed Liddawi for hosting this event in his establishment. As well as live stream as many as 9 tables at once. The next Garden State Pool Tour event will be at Shooters Family Billiards located in Wayne,NJ on Sunday April 18. Which is also ironically Hunter Sullivan’s home room.

