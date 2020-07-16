One Sport TV & Predator Cues Tournament July 17-26

One Sport TV and Predator Cues have come together to create the biggest pool tournament since the start of COVID 19.

The Predator One Pool 10 Challenge will feature 32 of the best players from around the world, playing each other on webcam and live streaming on One Sport TV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The tournament will take place from July 17th to the 26th and features the deepest field of players any streaming event has had. There are seven world champions playing and 15 of the players are part of the Predator Pro Team.

“This event will give fans the opportunity to watch the best in the world compete against each other again, with the deepest field since the Covid 19 crisis started,” Karim Belhaj, Predator CEO said.

Albin Ouschan, Eklent Kaci, Tyler Styer, Kelly Fisher, Jason Shaw, Jasmin Ouschan, Ralf Souquet, and many more will be taking part. You can view the full roster here and the first round schedule here.

The game itself is a unique format, that each player must adhere to while the other player watches his opponent live on webcam. Here are some details on the rules:

GAME:

– Best of 3 Sets to 60 points. If there’s a draw to 60 points, there’s a decider (Each player plays a rack and the one with most points wins).

– Touching any balls with the hand is FORBIDDEN. Only the cue ball can be moved if the player chooses ball in hand.

– SYSTEM: Single-elimination.

– BREAK: 1-Ball on the spot, 2 and 3-Ball on the apex and the rest of the balls in random order.

– POOL TABLE: 9 feet, Pockets (WPA/EPBF Standards): Middle (12,5cm +/- 1,5%) & Corner (11cm +/- 1,5%).

You can learn more about the rules here.

Predator and One Sport TV will also be offering the chance to win Predator Cues and Gloves for viewers during the match. You must be watching for your chance to enter.

Follow One Sport TV’s Facebook and Instagram for schedule releases, results, and the live stream starting July 17.

For a full player roster and other information, visit: https://worldonepool10.onesportstv.com/

