2023 NINEBALL RANKINGS UPDATE, SHAW ON THE MARCH

LIVE 2023 NINEBALL WORLD RANKINGS UPDATE | SHAW ON THE MARCH

Jayson Shaw has moved up to seventh in the latest update of the Live 2023 Nineball World Rankings after claiming the annual Diamond Open Nineball Pro Players Championship at the Super Billiards Expo in Philadelphia, taking the $10,000 first-place prize beating fellow Brit Darren Appleton in the final.

Live 2023 Nineball World Rankings

Mario He’s strong start to the year continued as the two-time World Cup of Pool winner reached the semi-finals before defeat to eventual winner Shaw. The Austrian’s showing moved him inside the top ten also whilst Billy Thorpe’s rise back saw him also reach the semi-finals. Thorpe’s performance sees him enter the Top 32 with a firm eye on making it back on Jeremy Jones’ USA Mosconi Cup team for Bally’s Las Vegas this November 30 – December 3.

There are plenty of opportunities for players to make their mark on the rankings with the EuroTour Treviso Open this weekend in Italy before the Bucharest Open in Romania takes place ahead of the first-ever UK Open at the Copper Box Arena, London from May 17-22, live on Sky Sports.

Shane Van Boening remains top of the Live Nineball World Rankings with earnings of over $60,000 so far this year.

The Nineball schedule sees Ranking, Major, and Blue Ribbon Events across the globe with money earned contributing to the standings on the Live Rankings which comes into effect for 2023, whilst the Rankings develop throughout the year. Players can earn status on the Rankings from the upcoming events.

The events below are all ranking events. The World Pool Masters, World Cup of Pool, and Mosconi Cup are all non-ranking events

EuroTour Treviso Open – EuroTour – Treviso, Italy – April 29 – May 2

Bucharest Open – IDM Club – Bucharest, Romania – May 13-15

UK Open – Matchroom – Copper Box Arena, London – May 17-22 – Buy Tickets Here

Sandcastle 9-Ball Open – NBL – New Jersey – June 3-5

St Johann im Pongau Open – EuroTour – Salzburg, Austria – June 24-27

Petrich Open – EuroTour – Petrich, Bulgaria – August 6-8

Slovenia Open – EuroTour – Slovenia – October 1-3

Sandcastle 9-Ball Open – NBL – New Jersey – October 6-8

US Open Pool Championship – Matchroom – Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City – October 10-15 – Tickets on General Sale Tuesday, May 2

International Open – Accu-Stats – Virginia, USA – October 30 – 5 November

European Open Pool Championship – Matchroom – TBC – November 15-20

EuroTour Treviso Open – EuroTour – Treviso, Italy – November 25-27

Money earned by players during Ranking Events, Major Events, and Blue Ribbon Events featured on the Nineball schedule will contribute to the standings on the 2023 Rankings as part of Matchroom’s goal to recognise Nineball as the primary discipline of pool worldwide as well as offering the chance for European and USA players the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Mosconi Cup through the merit of their 2022 performances.

The Nineball World Rankings:

Feature the primary rankings list of an initial Top 32 ranked players with a top-up of a further 8 players, this list will be used throughout the 2022 events for qualification and seeding to the Nineball schedule of events

Feature the secondary rankings list of live actual ranking points of prize money earnt that will come into effect December 2022 as well as contribute towards the Mosconi Cup 2022 team qualification

Feature 8 Matchroom promoted events

Event Status (subject to change and review on a yearly basis)

Blue Ribbon > $300,000 +

Major Events > $150,000 – $299,999

Ranking Events > Up to $149,999

The Nineball World Rankings are open to any tournament recognised by Matchroom and given the approval of Matchroom and sanction of the WPA.

To be a part of the rankings, tournament organisers must follow the overall standards set out by the Nineball World Rankings to raise the profile of the sport. Whilst this will be flexible for 2022, the aim will be to standardise the professional rules of the game of Nineball producing fairness for players throughout all organised events as well as generating an easy understanding of the game: increasing awareness across the globe.