2022 WORLD POOL MASTERS DRAW COMPLETE

The draw for the 2022 World Pool Masters has been made with defending champion Alexander Kazakis set to start the defence of his title against either Dennis Orcollo of the Philippines or Eklent Kaçi of Albania, which runs from May 5-8 at the Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar live on Sky Sports in the UK.

MATCH SCHEDULE

BUY TICKETS

The top eight seeded players from the 2022 Nineball World Rankings enter at the last 16, where they are joined by the winners from the preliminary round, where players ranked 9-24 face-off.

The pick of the draw sees the Ko brothers, Ping Chung and Pin Yi go head-to-head to reach the Last 16 and take on two-time champion David Alcaide. Recently crowned champion of the world Shane Van Boening will meet one of Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, China, or Denis Grabe of Estonia.

Other fixtures include Francisco Sanchez Ruiz vs Chang Yu-Lung with the winner set to meet Albin Ouschan in the Last 16 whilst Masters rookie Oliver Szolnoki takes on America’s Skyler Woodward with Joshua Filler awaiting the winner.

Max Lechner will meet either Omar Al-Shaheen or Dimitri Jungo, whilst US Open runner-up Aloysius Yapp faces the winner of Jayson Shaw and Mieszko Fortunski. Naoyuki Oi meanwhile faces one of Abdullah Alyousef and two-time winner Niels Feijen.

Fans will be treated to Szolnoki against Woodward and Shaw’s encounter with Fortunski in the opening session on Thursday, 5 May before the preliminary stage concludes on Friday afternoon with Ping Chung vs Pin Yi and Sanchez Ruiz against Yu-Lung.

The 2022 World Pool Masters is live globally wherever fans are in the world including Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, DAZN in all relevant territories, Viaplay and Matchroom.Live. See the full list of broadcasters here.

Thursday 5th May – Evening Session – Preliminary Stage – 5:30pm UK time

Oliver Szolnoki vs Skyler Woodward

Omar Al-Shaheen vs Dimitri Jungo

Denis Grabe vs Lo Ho Sum

Jayson Shaw vs Mieszko Fortunski

Friday 6th May – Afternoon Session – Preliminary Stage – 12:00pm UK time

Ko Ping Chung vs Ko Pin Yi

Eklent Kaçi vs Dennis Orcollo

Abdullah Alyousef vs Niels Feijen

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz vs Chang Yu-Lung

Friday 6th May – Evening Session – Last 16 – 6:00pm UK time

Alexander Kazakis (1) vs Dennis Orcollo or Eklent Kaçi

Max Lechner (5) vs Omar Al-Shaheen or Dimitri Jungo

Shane Van Boening (2) vs Lo Ho Sum or Denis Grabe

Saturday 7th May – Afternoon Session – Last 16 – 12:00pm UK time

David Alcaide (4) vs Ko Ping Chung or Ko Pin Yi

Aloysius Yapp (6) vs Mieszko Fortunski or Jayson Shaw

Naoyuki Oi (7) vs Abdullah Alyousef or Niels Feijen

Saturday 7th May – Evening Session – Last 16 / Quarter Final 1 – 5:30pm UK time

Joshua Filler (8) vs Oliver Szolnoki or Skyler Woodward

Albin Ouschan (3) vs Francisco Sanchez Ruiz or Chang Yu-Lung

Quarter Final 1