2022 WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP: FIELD LOCKED IN

HOW THE FIELD IS DECIDED

DRAW OUT TOMORROW AT 5 PM UK TIME

We’re delighted to reveal the full field for the 2022 World Pool Championship taking place from next Wednesday, 6 April to Sunday, 10 April at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

BUY TICKETS

The best 128 in the world have been invited and will compete for a new bumper prize fund of $325,000 and $60,000 first place.

The Nineball World Rankings will structure and seed the event, with 64 players seeded as follows:

Top 40 off the 2022 Nineball World Rankings

24 determined by the WPA Rankings

Fans will be able to see the draw for the opening round tomorrow on the Matchroom Pool Facebook page from 5 pm UK time here.

Focussing on transparency, Matchroom is committed to delivering a seamless entry system with the structure of invites for the World Pool Championship set out as below

Total Field: 128

50 World Pool-Billiard Association Invites

1-40 ranked players on Nineball World Rankings not otherwise invited by WPA

15 WPA Women Allocations

Up to 20 further WPA Allocations

Top 16 2021 World Pool Championship

Top 16 2021 US Open Pool Championship

WPA Ranking below 32

Matchroom Invitations

If a player fits into more than one category, the first category they fit into is where the invite will be taken from. With the Matchroom Nineball World Rankings only launching earlier this year, we aim to work to 50 WPA allocations and the remaining 78 from the Nineball World Rankings in future years.