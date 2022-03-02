2022 WORLD POOL CHAMPION TO TAKE HOME RECORD $60,000

The 2022 World Pool Championship, taking place at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes from Wednesday, 6 April to Sunday, 10 April 2022 will see a new format for the first round, following an increase in total prize fund.

The group stage will be replaced with a Double Elimination Stage as a view to standardise the Nineball multi-table events where double elimination exists to identify the Last 64 field. The tournament will return to Single Elimination at Last 64 stage.

The Nineball World Rankings will structure and seed the event. 64 players will be seeded as follows:

40 off the 2022 Nineball World Rankings

24 determined by the Nineball Rankings Committee

New Structure for Days 1 & 2

Round 1 (Day 1 – Wednesday 6th April)

Seeded 64 will play unseeded 64 with the with winner progressing to Winners’ Qualification and Losers going to Losers’ Round 1

Winners’ Qualification (Day 1 – Wednesday 6th April)

64 winners from Round 1 face off to make Last 64 for a guaranteed $1,500.

32 Losers go to Losers’ Qualification

Losers’ Round 1 (Day 2 – Thursday 7th April)

The 64 losers from Round 1 face off to move into Losers’ Qualification

Winners progress to Winners’ Qualification whilst Losers are eliminated

Losers’ Qualification (Day 2 – Thursday 7th April)

32 Losers from Winners’ Qualification meet 32 Winners from Losers’ Round 1

32 Winners move into Last 64

As part of Matchroom’s commitment to the global recognition of Nineball as the primary discipline of pool worldwide, the World Pool Championship will see prize money increase from $250,000 to $325,000 with the winner now taking home a record $60,000, the largest winners’ cheque in Nineball.

Tickets are on sale now to get up close and enjoy action across all 17 tables from only £20 for the day and £100 for the whole week.

For the first time, fans can also enjoy the VIP experience for the semi-finals and final for only £150 with canapes on arrival, free programme, a two-course meal between the sessions plus an open private bar for ten hours along with a premium front three row seat to soak in the action.

