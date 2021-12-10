2022 MOSCONI CUP HEADS BACK TO USA – BALLY’S HOTEL & CASINO LAS VEGAS

2022 MOSCONI CUP HEADS TO BALLY’S HOTEL & CASINO LAS VEGAS

Matchroom Pool is delighted to announce the Mosconi Cup will return to the USA in 2022 as Pool’s biggest rivalry between Europe and the USA heads to Bally’s Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on November 30-3 December 2022 in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Get Exclusive Pre-Sale Access here.

Team USA claimed a historic double in 2019 in the cup’s last visit to Las Vegas with a 11-8 win over their European counterparts as Skyler Woodward starred to become a back-to-back MVP.

Last time out in Las Vegas, over 1,500 fans packed out every session and with the cup being away since then, tickets are expected to sell out quick. Full ticket news is coming soon.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “We’re delighted to be taking the Mosconi Cup back to Las Vegas for the first time since 2019. The American crowd brought the heat last time around and spurred their side on towards victory. I cannot wait to see what they bring in 2022. We are looking forward to working closely with Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s Hotel & Casino to deliver an exciting week of action.”

Full ticket news is coming soon. Make sure you’re signed up to the Matchroom Pool Club newsletter to get exclusive pre-sale access.