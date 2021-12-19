2022 MOSCONI CUP BALLY’S LAS VEGAS TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY, 9

Tickets for the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally’s Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on November 30-3 December 2022 will go on priority sale to Matchroom Pool Club members on Wednesday, February 9 with general sale tickets set to go on sale the following day, Thursday, February 10.

Sign up to the Matchroom Pool Club for free here to get exclusive ticket pre-sale access for 2022.

Team USA claimed a historic double in 2019 in the cup’s last visit to Las Vegas with a 11-8 win over their European counterparts as Skyler Woodward starred to become a back-to-back MVP.

America missed out at Alexandra Palace, London this year on the last day and will be looking for revenge in front of a packed USA crowd come next winter where over 1,500 packed out every session in 2019.

Fans can expect more ticket information in the new year ahead of what promises to be another special Mosconi Cup.

