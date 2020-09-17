2021 INT’L Open is Now Scheduled

2021 INT’L is Now Scheduled

It should be of no surprise to anyone that the 2020 International Open, like other major professional pool tournaments, is now officially cancelled.

Considering the risk that still exists of contracting COVID-19, it is not known if professional players from all over the world, as well as vendors and spectators, will be able to attend and be safe. Also, because of the restrictions that may be in place by local governments through the end of this year, as well as the beginning of 2021, the 2020 event is unfortunately changed from “Postponed” to Cancelled”. Entry fee refunds are now being processed.

The good news is that the 2021 International Open is booked once again at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia for October 22-30, 2021. The Sheraton which has always been an outstanding venue, is working with us and looking forward to our continued relationship.

We thank you for your immense support and understanding during these unprecedented times. Please continue to be safe and stay healthy. We will see you in 2021!

