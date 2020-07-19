2020 International Open Postponed for a Year to 2021

THE 2020 INTERNATIONAL IS NOT GOING AWAY, BUT . . .

NORFOLK, July 17, 2020: Just as the MLB, NBA, NHL, Formula 1, NASCAR and other sports have made moves to bring back their sports to their fans, the 2020 INTERNATIONAL has also made every effort to bring their event to you. The 2020 INT’L was placed in a unique position of being the first major professional pool tournament since April when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all pro events. This brought unique challenges in adapting to today’s COVID-19 world. Unfortunately, with the health and safety of the contestants, vendors, hotel staff, and spectators being paramount, and with the ever-changing data coming in daily, it has been

decided that the 2020 INT’L will be postponed.

New dates for the 2020 International Open will be forthcoming. This does not change our plans for the 2021 International Open which is scheduled for October, 2021.

Upon its return, the 2020 INTERNATIONAL OPEN will be a 160-player 9-BALL OPEN field with a reduced entry fee of $500 and $50,000 in added prize money.

The inaugural 32-player INTERNATIONAL ONE- POCKET INVITATIONAL will have an entry fee of $300 and $5,000 in added prize money.

In partnership with Diamond Billiard Products, we will stage the first INTERNATIONAL BIG FOOT CHALLENGE. This 16-player event will have a $500 entry fee and $8,000 in added prize money.

Ra Hanna, owner of On The Wire Creative Media, will be bringing back the Junior’s Championship. The 2020 Junior Invitational Championship will have both a Junior Men’s AND a Junior Women’s division.

Accu-Stats Video Productions will once again be providing recording and streaming from the Simonis-Aramith Arena. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

For up to date information on the 2020 INTL, visit both the INTL website and Facebook page.

