2 NINEBALL RANKING EVENTS THIS MONTH

TWO NINEBALL WORLD RANKING EVENTS IN THE USA AND EUROPE THIS MONTH

The 2022 Nineball Schedule rolls on through April after Shane Van Boening’s mighty performance to claim his first World Pool Championship title last week in Milton Keynes, England against Albin Ouschan.

First up, players will get the opportunity to vie for Ranking Status on the Live 2023 Nineball World Rankings at the Super Billiard Expo’s Diamond Open Nineball Professional Players Championship in the USA at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center from April 19-24 where there is a guaranteed first-place prize of $10,000. The tournament moved over to Nineball to accommodate the Nineball World Ranking.Players can enter here.

The next stop on the EuroTour brings another Ranking Event as they head to Italy for the Treviso Open from April 29-May 2. The event forms one of six tournaments to come from the EuroTour this year. Players can enter here.

Both tournaments are pivotal to the Live 2023 Nineball World Rankings as players battle for position in the race to make the 2022 Mosconi Cup teams for Europe and the USA respectively along with improving their seeding for 2023 tournaments.

Money earned by players during Ranking Events, Major Events, and Blue Ribbon Events featured on the Nineball schedule will contribute to the standings on the 2023 Rankings as part of Matchroom’s goal to recognise Nineball as the primary discipline of pool worldwide as well as offering the chance for European and USA players the opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Mosconi Cup through the merit of their 2022 performances.

See the full 2022 Nineball Schedule here.

The Nineball World Rankings:

Feature the primary rankings list of an initial Top 32 ranked players with a top-up of a further 8 players, this list will be monitored and adapted throughout the 2022 events and used for qualification and seeding to the Nineball schedule of events.

Feature the secondary rankings list of live actual ranking points of prize money earnt that will come into effect December 2022 as well as contribute towards the Mosconi Cup 2022 team qualification

Feature 8 Matchroom promoted events

Event Status (subject to change and review on a yearly basis)

Blue Ribbon > $300,000 +

Major Events > $150,000 – $299,999

Ranking Events > Up to $149,999

The Nineball World Rankings are open to any tournament recognised by Matchroom and given the approval of Matchroom and sanction of the WPA.

To be a part of the rankings, tournament organisers must follow the overall standards set out by the Nineball World Rankings to raise the profile of the sport. Whilst this will be flexible for 2022, the aim will be to standardise the professional rules of the game of Nineball producing fairness for players throughout all organised events as well as generating an easy understanding of the game: increasing awareness across the globe.

How the Live 2023 Nineball Rankings Impact the 2022 Mosconi Cup Selection Process

For the first time, the Live Nineball World Rankings will come into play, with three players from each side who will qualify on order of merit from the Nineball World Rankings. The Live (2023) Nineball World Rankings are updated after every event recognised by the Nineball World Rankings Schedule this year and still poised to grow further. The final two players from each side will be wild cards.