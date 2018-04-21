WPS Update, Hohmann Wins German Battle

Hohmann Victorious in the Battle of the Germans

Germany’s Thorsten Hohmann used a pair of perfectly executed jump shots to survive the morning session of the second day of the Aramith 9-Ball Players Championship in New York.

Hohmann matched up against countryman Ralf Souquet on the one-loss side of the bracket at Astoria’s Steinway Billiards, with the two players trading the lead back and forth for the first 16 games. After Hohmann gutted out the 17th game to pull ahead nine games to eight, the two players exchanged safeties on the 2-ball in the following rack. Hohmann grabbed his jump cue and pocketed the ball with a flawless table-length jump shot and then ran out the rack. Hohmann then jumped the 3-ball in the 19th game, setting up the game-winning run out to defeat Souquet, 11- 8.

Hohmann advances to face two-time World Pool Series winner Klenti Kaci of Albania in a 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time match.

In other matches, California’s Chris Robinson battled back from an early deficit but was ultimately eliminated by Radoslaw Babica of Poland, 11-9. Trailing 9-5, 2015 Billiard Education Foundation junior champion rallied in the winner-break format to cut the lead to 10-9. Robinson, who eliminated Alex Pagulayan 11-8 the previous night, looked poised to tie the match at 10 games apiece but misplayed position on the 6-ball – leaving the cue ball hidden behind the 8-ball. Robinson failed to convert a jump shot and Babica closed out the game and the match.

Canada’s John Morra eliminated Jayson Shaw, 11-8, and will face Nick Malaj in the afternoon sessions. Denis Grabe defeated Ronnie Alcano of the Phillipines, 11-6, and Mika Immonen cruised to an 11-3 victory against Zion Zvi.

The eight remaining players on the winner’s side will square off later today, with fellow Filipinos Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza matching up as well as Russian Fedor Gorst taking on countryman Ruslan Chinahov, who won last year’s Molinari Players Championship.

The Aramith 9-Ball Players Championship, which is the first leg of the World Pool Series, will conclude Friday’s competition at 8 p.m. with four matches from the one-loss side of the bracket.

The first event of the 2018 World Pool Series, The Aramith 9-Ball Players Championship, is being held at Steinway Billiards in Astoria, Queens, New York City from April 19th to 22nd, 2018. The World Pool Series is sponsored by Aramith, Rasson, Predator, Iwan Simonis, Tiger, and Kamui. Our suppliers and partners are Billiards Digest, CueScore, Let’s Go Print, On The Wire, Outsville, UpState Al, and the WPA.

