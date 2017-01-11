WPBA Masters at Soaring Eagle Casino, Feb. 1-5

2017 WPBA Masters at Soaring Eagle Casino

The Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA) will host its 8th WPBA Masters Event at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The 2017 WPBA Masters is set for February 1st-5th, 2017, with an ESPN3 live broadcast of the semi-finals, and final, on Sunday, February 5th, at 1:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm, EST.

Nestled against the beautiful backdrop of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle boasts a plethora of

unparalleled amenities for casino goers, and includes for the month of February, one of the most

prestigious events in all of women’s professional billiards; the WPBA Masters.

The WPBA Masters is one of three WPBA majors that include live stream broadcasting by ESPN3, the 4th most watched sports network in the U.S. For the 8th consecutive year, the WPBA will stage the

illustrious Masters Event featuring the top, female competitors in the world of professional billiards.

An elite field of 48 players will compete for the prestigious title of “2017 WPBA Masters Champion”, with matches beginning on Thursday, February 2nd, running through Sunday, February 5th. Players vying for the 2017 title include defending champion, “Little Devil Girl” Ga-Young Kim, the “Duchess of Doom” Allison Fisher, and “KwikFire” Kelly Fisher.

There are hundreds of WPBA player members participating at the professional, and regional tour grass roots level that make up the Women’s Professional Billiard Association. Established in 1976 under“Women’s Billiard Alliance”, this member owned organization provides opportunities for aspiring female

players to reach the pinnacle of the sport. In order to participate on the women’s professional billiard

tour, a player must qualify through a WPBA Regional Tour which cultivates annually, the WPBA Regional Tour Championships and pro event qualifiers, both of which qualify players for the pro-level. The winners of these regional-tour-level events earn the opportunity to compete among the best in the

world.

In addition to the WPBA Masters event, there is the Soaring Eagle Open XIV, a $10,000 added singles

amateur tournament open to both men and women. There is 8-ball and 9-ball, with numerous divisions.

For more information about this amateur event, visit www.soaringeagleopen.com.

Sponsors for this year’s Masters Event include Auto-Owners Insurance www.auto-owners.com, Simonis Cloth (official cloth) www.simoniscloth.com, Aramith Balls (official balls)www.aramith.com, Diamond Tables (official table) www.diamondbilliards.com, and Predator Cues www.predatorcues.com.

On Wednesday, February 1st, the Masters kicks off with an afternoon Kid’s Clinic followed by an evening,

Charity Pro-Am supporting the Tribal Youth Council. The WPBA encourages all of their fans and followers to attend or tune in to support the organization, Soaring Eagle, and WPBA sponsors. Matches begin on Thursday morning and run through Sunday. Tickets may be purchased online at

www.SoaringEagleCasino.com. For more information about the WPBA, please visit www.WPBA.com